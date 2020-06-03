Geeky Gadgets

Beeb voice assistant will learn regional accents

Last year the BBC announced their own voice assistant called Beeb which would work in a similar way to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri and now they have shared some more details about it.

Their Beeb voice assistant will apparently learn regional accents and the BBC ha chosen a northern male accent for the assistant, this can be seen in the video below.

The Beeb voice assistant is currently in beta and it can access music, podcasts, BBC Radio and more, the BBC have not give a release date for it as yet, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

