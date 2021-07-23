Battlefield Portal lets you build your own custom battles

During the EA Play Live 2021 presentation this week a new custom map building feature was unveiled in the form of the Battlefield Portal allowing you to create your very own encounter scenarios. Battlefield Portal is being referred to by Electronic Arts as “Your Battlefield, Your Way”. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Battlefield Portal.

“At its core, Battlefield Portal gives players the opportunity to combine elements (including weapons, vehicles, classes, and much more) from four different Battlefield games to create a wholly new experience. But it goes so much deeper than that. You’ll be able to tweak nearly every element of the experience thanks to a robust editor, then share those experiences with other Battlefield fans. It would be easier to call this user-generated content, but that’s underselling it.”

“Discover Battlefield Portal – an all-new, community-driven platform where players will be able to change the rules of war by creating, sharing and discovering unexpected battles from Battlefield’s iconic past, present, and future. Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.”

Source : EA

