Battery Test: OnePlus Nord vs iPhone SE

We recently saw a speed test of the new OnePlus Nord up against the iPhone SE and now we have a battery life test of the OnePlus Nord vs iPhone SE.

The video below from Phone Buff tests the two handsets side by side in a range of tests, lets find out which one has the best battery life.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the OnePlus Nord has the better battery life, the device has around 35 percent battery life left when the iPhone SE battery died.

This is hardly surprising, the iPhone SE comes with a 1821 mAh battery and the OnePlus Nord features a 4115 mAh battery. The battery on the OnePlus Nord is twice the capacity of the battery on the iPhone SE, so you would expect it to last considerably longer.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals