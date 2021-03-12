Battery Test iOS 14.4.1, are there any improvements (Video)

Apple released their iOS 14.4.1 software update last week and now we get to find out if there are any improvements in battery life on the iPhone.

The video below from iAppleByets tests the new iOS 14.4.1 software side by side with iOS 14 on a number of devices.

Apple’s iOS 14.4.1 software update fixed a security vulnerability in Apple’s iOS, the update did not come with any new features.

As we can see from the video there are no battery life improvements with this software update, some devices have seen a slight reduction in battery life.

Apple are also expected to be releasing their iOS 14.5 software update later this month, it will be interesting to see if this brings any improvements.

