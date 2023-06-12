Banishers Ghosts of New Eden gameplay trailer

Focus Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming new game Banishers Ghosts of New Eden. Providing players with an action role-playing game during which you hunt and battle supernatural horrors to alter a tragic fate. The new game is expected to launch towards the end of this year and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

“Play as Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, lovers and Banishers—ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. After Antea has tragically become one of the spirits she loathes, take on a desperate search for a way to liberate her from her new plight. In the haunted wilds of North America, enter the lives of New Eden’s communities to unburden a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Use your wits or combine Antea’s spiritual powers and Red’s powerful arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living.”

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

“Heavy decisions will also lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden’s inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls—dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you’ll face. Unlock new gear and abilities to unleash the power of the Banishers.”

“Pre-order the Collector’s Edition of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden now to get a separable statuette of Red and Antea, the game’s official artbook, a Steelbook, two Banishers signet rings, and the game on the platform of your choice (physical copies for consoles, digital copy for PC) with the Wanderer Set in-game DLC. Pre-order your edition while stocks last! Pre-orders of the Standard Edition are also open on Steam and in physical versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.”

Source : Focus Entertainment



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals