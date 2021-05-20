Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore speaker unveiled

Bang & Olfusen has launched a new portable speaker which is designed for the outdoors, the Beosound Explore.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is made from Type 2 anodized aluminum and it is designed to be tough and robust.

Bang & Olufsen today introduces Beosound Explore, a tough and robust speaker created for adventure, helping you reach your peak with sound by your side. Developed to be lightweight, waterproof and with excellent playtime, Beosound Explore is the perfect outdoor speaker featuring Bang & Olufsen’s signature sound and Scandinavian design, built for durability.

“We created Beosound Explore to be our toughest speaker that can withstand the outdoor elements. The speaker is dust and waterproof, embodied in a scratch resistant type 2 anodised aluminum surface. The exceptional sound quality for its size makes Beosound Explore the perfect companion for any adventure”, says Bang & Olufsen SVP of Product Management Christoffer Poulsen.

You can find out more details about the new Beosound Explore speaker at the link below, the device will retail for £169 and comes in a choice of three colors, sleek black anthracite, soft grey mist, or a deep racing green hue.

Source Bang & Olufsen

