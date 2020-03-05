Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance speaker unveiled

Bang & Olufsen have announced their latest home speaker, the Beosound Balance which has been designed in collaboration with Benjamin Hubert from the UK based design agency, LAYER.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance speaker comes in a choice of two colors, Natural Oak and Black Oak.

Blending in as an interior object, Beosound Balance has a hidden touch interface to manually control the speaker. When approaching the speaker, the interface lights up using light-trough aluminium technology and invites the user to interact with the speaker. Swipe around the top plate to control volume or touch on the icons to change tracks, pause the music and select pre-saved favourite listening experience for easy access. When walking away from the speaker, the interface dims leaving nothing but the aluminium surface visible.

The new Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance is now available to buy from Bang & Olufsen stores in the UK and also some other retailers, the device cot £1,750.

