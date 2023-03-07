Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro mini PC

If you are searching for a tiny mini PC or headless computer with features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and power over Ethernet (PoE) you might be interested in the new Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro. Powered by a Rockchip RK3308 processor which is a 1.3 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor designed for IoT applications.

The BPi BPI-P2 Pro mini PC features a 64bit Quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 Rockchip RK3308, 2G LPDDR2 SDRAM, 8G eMMC flash onboard, WiFi (AP6255) & Bluetooth onboard, 40 PIN GPIO,It includes UART, SPI, I2C, IO etc, 100M LAN and IEEE 802.3af PoE standard PoE module support.

Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro

“Pi BPI-P2 Pro is an ultra compact single board computer measures only 65mm*52.5mm. It uses 64bits quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 Rockchip RK3308 processor, with 2G RAM memory.8G eMMC flash,100M LAN,add PoE function support ,Wifi & Bluetooth onboard, It’s ideal for light-weight systems with some space-limited applications. Like other members of Banana Pi, it supports both linux and android operating system.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official website by following the link below for more details.

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software : BPi





