Baldurs Gate 3 Early Access starts September 30th

Game developer Larian Studios has today confirmed Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access will be available from September 30th 2020 on both Steam and Stadia.

“Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a hand-crafted background. Adventure, loot, battle and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Play alone, and select your companions carefully, or as a party of up to four in multiplayer.

Abducted, infected, lost. You are turning into a monster, but as the corruption inside you grows, so does your power. That power may help you to survive, but there will be a price to pay, and more than any ability, the bonds of trust that you build within your party could be your greatest strength. Caught in a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister otherworldly forces, you will determine the fate of the Forgotten Realms together.”

During Early Access Larian explains that 80 combat situations will be available, 45,980 lines of English dialogue, 596 characters, plus 146 spells and actions. By way of contrast, Divinity: Original Sin 2’s early access build arrived with 22 combat situations, 17,600 lines of dialogue, 142 characters, and 69 spells/actions.

“Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil.From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. “

Source : Eurogamer : Steam

