Back 4 Blood gets a 46% Performance boost with NVIDIA DLSS

Back 4 Blood has today launched and is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and, Xbox Series X|S offering a first person shooter survival game with both single player and multiplayer modes. Those of you lucky enough to have a graphics card that supports NVIDIA DLSS will be pleased to know that you can apparently receive up to a 46% performance boost using the NVIDIA DLSS technology.

“Using NVIDIA DLSS, performance in Back 4 Blood is boosted by up to 46%, delivering crisp image quality while allowing virtually every GeForce RTX gamer to max out graphics at 4K at 60 FPS.”

“NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs. DLSS taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for your games.”

“Back 4 Blood takes place after a worldwide outbreak caused by a newly discovered parasite (which is heavily implied to be of alien origin). Most of humanity has been infected and turned into the “Ridden,” leaving players in a post-apocalyptic world. In this world at the US, a group of veteran survivors called the “Cleaners” comes together to fight off the zombies. The cleaners’ names are Walker, Holly, Hoffman, Evangelo, Karlee, Doc, Jim, and Mom.”

Source : NVIDIA

