B1 Series: Colorful outside and inside

A rising star brand, IIIF150, recently released the sequel to its B2021 product, the B1 series.

A Revolution of Rugged phone

There is no doubt that IIIF150 once again shows off its unique appearance and colorful rear shell design. At the premiere of the new product in June, IIIF150 Air1 Pro was stunning, with a unique orange rear shell and breathing light design that overturned the monotonous, bloated and bulky design of rugged phones.

They make rugged phones fashionable and colorful.

Colorful outside

B1 Series continues the octagonal design language of IIIF150, carrying out the octagonal design to every corner. Since B2021, IIIF150 has been exploring the color art of Rugged phone, Sahara, 304 Steel, Leafy Green, Alpine, Maple, it is not too much to say that they are the most colorful Rugged phone. This time, the B1 Series also has two new colorways: Tough Black and Wild Orange, which are two new colorways with camouflage patterns, signifying the combination of man and nature.Camouflage paint what makes it color outside is a protective color from nature, and also gives a sense of safety and protection.

Colorful inside

Compared to the Rugged phone, which is still using HD+ screen (720p resolution) of different brands in the same price range, IIIF150 B1 Series is equipped with a 6.5-inch, 1080p resolution screen with an overall ppi of 350, making the screen content more brilliant, more detailed, clearer and sharper.

Besides, there is a 1.0-inch secondary screen on the back of the B1 series phones. It can display necessary information such as battery/time/date without the need to light up the front screen.

Day & Night Camera System

The B1 Pro has a built-in 48MP (20MP for B1) wide-angle camera that can easily cope with the needs of daily life photography.

The B1 Pro also has a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP front camera.

The B1 Pro also has a 20MP Sony IR night vision AF camera that can shoot and record within 20m. (B1 Pro only)

10000mAh Battery

The 10000mAh Battery can meet the requirement of 3 days using.

More Specifications

CPU:MT6765

RAM&ROM:6+128GB

IP68/IP69K/STD-810G

Price

AliExpress official promotion price: B1 Pro $159, B1 $109 (VAT excluded)

IIIF150

IIIF150 is often related to extreme outdoor use, with water-proof and shock-proof design, high levels of dust and water resistance.

They step into daily adventure with their users, designing for ideal portability and high durability.

Summary

IIIF150 colorful revolution is going to make rugged phone difference and it really works.

For more information, please go to https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_oFdoMqp

