AZIO Cascade 75% mechanical keyboard for Mac & PC

If you’re in the market for a new Bluetooth mechanical keyboard you may be interested in the AZIO Cascade. A customisable 75% mechanical keyboard with hot swappable keys and switches, dual sound dampers, RGB backlit keyboard and the option to use both wired and wireless connections to Mac, PC and mobile devices. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $89 or £67 (depending on current exchange rates).

AZIO Cascade

“The Cascade is the all-solution compact mechanical keyboard that allows users to customize both feel and aesthetics. Built with a unique trapezoid form that adds a sleek modern design and stability. Customize your typing experience with hot-swappable switches, interchangeable top plates, and many keycap theme options. With many more customization options coming soon, the Cascade has endless possibilities and evolves with you.”

If the AZIO Cascade crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the AZIO Cascade mechanical keyboard project play the promotional video below.

“No one-size-fits all. The Cascade keyboard comes in a standard and slim low-profile body, perfect for those that enjoy a portable keyboard or prefer a lower height for comfortable wrists. The Slim model comes in an ultra-slim form, while still providing an impeccable and consistent typing experience.The aluminum top plates are interchangeable to customize the base of your keyboard. Choose from a Space Gray or Bronze body for your build, with additional colors in the works.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official AZIO Cascade crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

