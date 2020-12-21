Axiomtek NA347 low power Intel fanless desktop network appliance



Axiomtek has announced the launch off a new low power NA347 Fanless Ultra Compact Network Appliance, specifically designed for SD-WAN, VPN and IoT security gateway applications. The NA347 is equipped with one DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM slot with up to 8GB of non-ECC memory and also offers one M.2 2242 slot for extended storage. The Intel powered network communication platform is also equipped with three 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN ports using the Intel i211 Ethernet controller.

Other features of the NA347 include one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot with PCIe/USB signal and one Nano SIM socket for expansion interfaces. As well as other I/O interfaces include one RS-232 (RJ-type), two USB 3.0 ports and one HDMI port.

“The NA347 is a 3-LAN fanless network appliance platform coming with ultra-slim size and low power consumption. This ultra-small desktop network appliance is powered by the Intel Celeron processor N3350. To ensure reliable operation, the NA346 supports a screw-type DC jack and a power button with LED, providing users with a more elegant and reliable product. It is compatible with Win 10 and Linux (Yocto project) operating systems.”

Features of the NA347 :

– Intel Celeron processor N3350 (Apollo Lake)

– 1 DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of non-ECC memory

– 3 GbE RJ-45 ports (Intel® i211)

– 1 PCI Express Mini Card slot for Wi-Fi or LTE module installation

– 1 M.2 2242 Key B slot (SATA)

– Small form factor with fanless and noiseless design

“The sudden increase in working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many security issues for small and home office users. Axiomtek’s NA347 security gateway measures only 26 x 146 x 118.2 mm which makes it ideal for installation into narrow, space-constraint environments, for instance, the open-plan office or business with the small workplace,” said Kiwi Lee, a product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “Featuring fanless and noiseless design, this durable network security appliance is also perfect to be used in noise-sensitive environments.”

