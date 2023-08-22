Automobili Pininfarina B95 electric Barchetta unveiled

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a new all-electric hypercar, the Automobili Pininfarina B95 and the car comes with a massive 1876 horsepower and just 10 units of the car will be made, each one costing £4.4 million.

The car gets its name from a combination of B for Barcheta and the 95 to mark the 95th anniversary of design house Pininfarina SpA, the first deliveries of the car will start in 2025.

The pure-electric hyper Barchetta is a design and technology masterpiece – the simplicity of its flowing open-topped bodywork contrasts with exquisite technical details to provide a dramatic interpretation of a classic racer, underpinned by pure-electric performance.

Automobili Pininfarina’s PURA design philosophy expresses an elegant silhouette and dramatic proportions, as demonstrated by the recently unveiled PURA Vision concept. The principles established here have been translated for B95, balancing inspiration from iconic classic race cars with futuristic elements, all while remaining true to the PURA philosophy.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “This is the most exciting chapter of the Automobili Pininfarina story so far – we’re taking another big step forward. The introduction of the B95 is the third of three essential building blocks this summer for our brand. First, we introduced the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, an exclusive celebration of Pininfarina’s racing son – also the first Formula 1 World Champion.

You can find out more information about the new Automobili Pininfarina B95 electric hypercar over at Automobili Pininfarina at the link below.

Source Automobili Pininfarina



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals