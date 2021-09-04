Space Gravity automatic watch by Matthis Bernard from €245 (50% off)

German watch design company Matthis Bernard has created a very unique and prestigious automatic watch in the form of the Space Gravity which is now available at a 50% discount for a limited time via Indiegogo. Features of the designer Space Gravity automatic watch by Matthis Bernard include a precision Miyota 8250 movement with 21 jewels and accuracy within 20-40 seconds per 24 hours and 21.600 oscillations per hour. Combined with a power cell offering up to 40 hours of power reservation and automatic recharge using kinetic energy as you enjoy your daily life.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $284 or £210 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Space Gravity campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Space Gravity automatic watch project watch the promotional video below.

“Watches have always been an integral part of our daily wardrobe, and besides being a timepiece, they also offer a distinctive look to your outfit. When you go about your daily tasks and always wear your Matthis Bernard on your wrist, you do so with style and prestige.

Matthis Bernard watches are made with the utmost attention to detail and the Space Gravity Collection comes with a precise automatic movement. This watch leaves all other watches behind. The waterproof design and luminous watch hands take the watch to the next level. Together with the 10x Flat-Head technology and the toughest scratch resistant 316L Stainless Steel case the watch provides better shock resistance than conventional watches.”

“In 2019 we launched Matthis Bernard to bring affordable & stylish luxury watches to the market. From the very beginning we have paid attention to deliver quality and design at a fair price-performance ratio and to involve our strong community closely in the decision making process. This allows us to recognize the latest trends and needs early and always be one step ahead.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the automatic watch, jump over to the official Space Gravity crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

