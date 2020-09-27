TikTrak auto tracking phone stand and mount

Smartphone users looking for an easy way to record videos and stay centre of attention, may be interested in this auto tracking smart phone mountain stand aptly named the TikTrak. Launched via Indiegogo, early bird pledges are available from $29 offering a massive 50% saving off the recommended retail price.

If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place soon after the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end. To learn more check out the demonstration video below to see the auto tracking smartphone stand in action.

“TikTrak is the world’s first APP free auto objective tracking phone mount with AI camera. It is super convenient for TikTok, Youtube, live streaming video, selfie video and party. As easy as 1-2-3 steps, no need any apps to install, just set the phone and start. “

Extra perks include the “Phone LED Light 10 levels brightness controlling and 3 light modes: cool white, warm white and cool + warm white. The front clip can be used on the top of the phone. The back clip (can be taken off) can be used on the back of the phone. With built-in 2000 mAh battery, it offers 2 hours working time. With Micro USB and USB-C input, it is convenient to charge anywhere.”

Source : Indiegogo

