Ausker pressure cooker helps you save money, time and eat healthily

If you would like to eat more healthily as well as save money and time, it might be worth your while checking out the new Ausker pressure cooker currently available to back on Indiegogo. The crowd funding campaign launched earlier this week and has already raised its required pledge goal with still 22 days remaining. Safe and easy-to-use pressure cookers provide an easy way to make healthy food up to 70% quicker than standard pots and pans.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $199 or £183 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Ausker’s Pressure Cooker has a world to offer. It can obviously pressure cook, it works like a normal, performing steel pot with its glass lid. It can also steam, thanks to our steaming basket, but of course reducing time, stress, fatigue, and all of this with saving money. The Ausker Pressure Cooker is a great ally in the world of modern home cooking. It allows to cook food at higher temperatures than a normal pot, being capable of reaching temperatures ​​above 130 °C (265 °F), drastically reducing the time of cooking. “

If the Ausker campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Ausker pressure cooker project view the promotional video below.

Ausker pressure cooker

“The Ausker Pressure cooker makes easy healthy, tasty dishes, reducing cooking times from 50 to 70% – compared to a normal stove or oven cooking. Using a lot less water and energy and thus saving money. A pressure cooker like no other. Say goodbye to intricate displays, knotty handles, and scary valves. Check for yourself with these easy steps how to cook even the most advanced recipes in a blink of an eye.”

“One of the main strengths comes with the control we have achieved on the mechanism. Our Lid has in fact three different levels of intensity, compared to most competitors who only have one or two. ”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the pressure cooker, jump over to the official Ausker crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



