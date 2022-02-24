Audi’s V6 engines approved to use renewable HVO fuels

Audi has announced that it has approved its V6 engines to use renewable fuels, many of the models with its V6 diesel engines can now use HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) fuel.

The fuel is created from waste material from the food industry like cooking oil and also from agriculture and more.

“With our ‘Vorsprung 2030’ strategy, we’re pursuing the clearly defined goal that all new models we launch worldwide as of 2026 will be all-electric only. In this way, we’re making an essential contribution on the road to carbon-neutral mobility,” says Oliver Hoffmann, Chief Development Officer at Audi. “At the same time, we’re optimizing our existing combustion engine portfolio for more efficiency and lower emissions. One way we’re doing this is by creating the requisite technical foundations for the use of sustainable fuels such as HVO.”

Audi models with V6 diesel engines up to and including 210 kW (286 PS) that are leaving the company’s factories as of the middle of February can be filled up with the HVO fuel in accordance with the European standard EN 15940. Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is a sustainable fuel that enables CO 2 reductions of between 70 and 95 percent compared to fossil diesel. Another advantage of HVO is its significantly higher cetane rating, which means more efficient and cleaner combustion in comparison to conventional diesel. “As the cetane rating of HVO is around 30 percent higher, the combustibility of the engines is enhanced. The positive effects of this are particularly noticeable when cold starting. We tested the effects on various components, the performance, and exhaust emissions in specific validation runs before granting approval,” says Matthias Schober, head of powertrain development for V-TFSI, TDI, and PHEV at Audi.

Audi hs said that these fuels can reduce CO2 between 70 percent and 90% compared to normal fossil fuels like diesel.

Source Audi

