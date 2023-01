Audio Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet headsets launched at CES

Audio Technica has launched a range of new devices t the Consumer Electrics show in Las Vegas this month, this includes the new Audio Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet streaming headsets.

There are a total of two models in the range, this includes the ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB, yhe standard model costs $199 and the USV model costs $229.

The headsets are equipped with the same 45 mm large-aperture drivers to provide exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response. The streaming headsets come with two sets of distinct earpads: M50x earpads that stress audio quality and sound isolation; mesh and leatherette earpads that emphasize breathability and comfort.

Both models use a cardioid condenser capsule on a flexible boom arm, allowing for ideal positioning even with head movement. The result is a rich, studio-quality vocal presence without background noise and output at a consistent level. The headsets’ microphone can be muted quickly and efficiently simply by flipping the boom arm into the up position.

The ATH-M50xSTS uses a 2 m (6.6′) permanently attached cable with 3.5 mm (1/8″) headphone input (plus 6.3 mm (1/4″) adapter) and XLR microphone output. The ATH-M50xSTS-USB uses a 2 m (6.6′) permanently attached cable with USB-A connection (and USB-A to USB-C adapter) for plug-and-play connectivity to PCs and Macs. In addition, the ATH-M50xSTS-USB includes an A/D converter with a sampling rate up to 24-bit/96 kHz and sidetone circuitry that lets vocals be heard in the headset (with volume controlled by a dial on the earcup) for a more natural, conversational feel.

You can find out more details about the new Audio Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet headsets over at Audio Technica at the link below.

