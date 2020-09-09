RUN-Up performance audio headband for runners and athletes

Runners and athletes looking for a performance audio headband maybe worth checking out RUN-UP, launched by Kickstarter this month. Features of the RUN-UP performance audio headband include ambient awareness, open-ear Audio System, rich audio, Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphones and water resistant design.

Early bird pledges are available from $109 or roughly £85 offering a 31% saving of the recommended retail price of $159. Worldwide delivery to certain countries is expected to take place before the end of 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its design and technology.

“Our headband is made from a specific type of fabric that has high tensile strength, but is also extremely soft. We wouldn’t be at all surprised if you ended up forgetting that you were wearing the RUN-UP. The flexibility of the RUN-UP headband allows it to be classified as “One Size Fits All”.”

“We sought out multiple speakers with different structures before designing the audio system for Run-Up. Our 16mm driver provides rich and abundant audio experience due to the synergistic interaction between primary sound hole, bass port and the air vent. The bass port enhances low frequency sound through the base reflect system, and the air vent controls mid frequency sound by maintaining the most appropriate sound pressure. As a result, these are compounded to produce a harmonious sound effect.The built-in directional guide delivers the direct sound waves to user, while the air vent works to decrease the presence of pervasive sounds around users.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals