Audi SQ8 e-tron now available for £97,500 OTR

Audi has announced that their new Audi SQ8 e-tron is now available in the UK with prices starting at £97,500 on the road and there are a number of models in the range in both SUV and Sportback models.

The Black edition SUV starts at £97,500 and the Vorsprung SUV starts at £114,500, the Sportback Black Edition starts at £100,000, and the Sportback Vorsprung starts at £117,000.

“We’ve already seen huge interest and demand for our new Q8 e-tron model lineup with its introduction to the UK market back in March,” commented Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “The arrival of the SQ8 e-tron completes our new-look electric flagship model range and sets a new benchmark for performance and driving dynamics in the segment.”

Both the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron make use of the larger 106kWh (net) battery that delivers a fully electric range of up to 276 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. Like the standard Q8 e-tron model lineup, the new S variants also debut Audi’s new corporate identity visible with the new two-dimensional Audi rings on the front and rear of the vehicle, plus the model designation now printed on the b-pillar.

You can find out more details about the new Audi SQ8 e-tron SUV and the four different models available over at Audi at the link below, the car is now available to order in the UK.

Source Audi



