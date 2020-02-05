Audi RS5 vs Porsche 911 Carrera S (Video)

The Audi RS5 and Porsche 911 Carrera S go head to head in a new video from Car Wow, we get to see Matt Watson drive the RS5.

The RS5 comes with a 2.9 litre V6 which has 450 horsepower and 60NM of torque, the Porsche 911 Carrera S has 450 horsepower and 530 Nm of torque, which one will win in a drag race, lets find out.

As we can see from the video the RS5 was off to a good start and was ahead of the 911 off the line, with the 911 winning the race in the end.

In the drag race the Porsche 911 did the quarter mile in 11.9 seconds and the Audi RS5 in 12.1 seconds, considering that the Porsche costs £30,000 more the Audi RS5 is an impressive car for the money.

Source & Image Credit CarWow / YouTube

