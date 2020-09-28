Audi R8 green hell edition launched (Video)

Audi is launching a special edition version of their R8, the Audi R8 green hell, the car is a tribute to Audi’s first win at the Nürburgring 24hrs and just 50 cars will be made.

The Audi R8 green hell will come with a price tag of €233,949 and just 50 cars will be made, each one will come with a naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V10 and 611 horsepower, have a look at the video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Audi Sport is presenting a limited special edition of the road sports car R8 on the Nürburgring – the #Audi #R8 “green hel”l. The R8 edition model draws on the proximity to #motorsport, while also paying tribute to our legendary victories on the #Nürburgring – also known as the “Green Hell”.

You can find out more details about this limited edition Audi R8 over at Audi at the link below, we suspect these will be sold out quickly.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals