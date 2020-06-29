Audi Q5 SUV gets a facelift

The new Audi Q5 has been available for a couple of years and now Audi has given their popular SUV a facelift.

The 2021 Audi Q5 gets some updates inside and out and Audi is introducing a new OLED light cluster for the rear lights.

The strong Q identity characterizes the exterior of the Audi Q5 with its expression of power, robustness and safety. In executing the exterior update, Audi designers further emphasized this look and feel with a series of distinctive details. The octagonal Singleframe is now shallower and appears wider than before. The side air intakes have grown in height and are now structured by trapezoidal insets. The upper section of the LED headlamps features a new signature for the daytime running lights. Viewed from the side, the Q5 now has lighter look with greater ground clearance thanks to the redesigned sill insert. At the rear end is a new trim element between the light clusters and a new diffusor insert with a horizontal fin. As well as the standard trim there are also two optional design lines.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 Audi Q5 over at Audi at the link below, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.

Source Audi

