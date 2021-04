Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback shown off on video

Audi unveiled their new Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback this week and now we have a couple of videos which give us a look at these new electric vehicles.

The videos below give us a look at the design and some of the features on the new Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback.



Thanks to their versatility, the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron are the perfect companions in every situation. At 4.59 meters in length, they offer a package that gives the passengers on board new spaces and which goes beyond existing class boundaries. The available space in the interior is comparable with the full-size SUV class; there is no center tunnel. The feeling of spaciousness is not just confined to the front seats – with the generous legroom, passengers in the rear also benefit from the advantage of the technological platform, which is designed as electric-only. When it comes to storage compartments, the Q4 e-tron product line scores high grades with total storage space of around 25 liters, and the bottle holders integrated in the upper section of the doors are a further highlight. Even 1-liter bottles can be stored in them safely and in ergonomically ideal reach.



There will be a number of different power options for both cars, the top version features 295 horsepower and will have a range of around 323 miles.

You can find out more details about both versions of the new Audi Q4 e-tron over at Audi at the link below, pricing will start at €41,900.

Source Audi

