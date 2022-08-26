Audi is joining Formula 1

Audi has announced that it is joining Formula 1, the carmaker will compete in Formula 1 from 2026 and you will use their own specially developed power unit.

The announcement took place at the press conference for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

“Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA,” says Markus Duesmann. “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”

The key to getting involved is the world’s most popular racing series is the clear plan to become more sustainable and cost-efficient. The new technical rules, which will apply from 2026, focus on greater electrification and advanced sustainable fuel. In addition to the existing cap on costs for teams, a cost cap for power unit manufacturers will be introduced in 2023. In addition, Formula 1 has set itself the ambitious goal of being a carbon-neutral racing series by 2030.

You can find out more information about Audi’s plans for Formula 1 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals