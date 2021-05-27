Audi e-tron S line black edition starts at 79,350 euros

Audi has unveiled a new version of their e-tron EV, the Audi e-tron S line black edition and the car will be available in the standard version and also the Sportback model.

The Audi e-tron S line black edition starts at €79,350 this is for the 40 Quattro models that has 313 PS there is also a 55 Quattro model with 408 PS.

The S line black edition highlights the sporty nature of the fully electric Audi e-tron models. It builds on the S line exterior, which already features striking accents in the front, sides and rear. For the edition model, the Singleframe as well as the four rings, the side mirror casings and the e-tron badges are all in black. Audi Sport supplies the 21” wheels, also in black, contrasted by the orange brake calipers. The back seat has dark tinted windows, and the new, exclusive metallic finish color options Chronos gray, Glacier white and Mythos black are available. LED lights on the underside of the doors project the words “e-tron black edition” onto the street when the door is opened.

The package expands on the S line interior. The contrast stitching of the black sport seats (standard) and the armrests and seat belts stand out in orange. The center section of the seats and inlays of the doors are of the new Dinamica material – a breathable microfiber that is made of 45 percent recycled polyester such as PET bottles. For the truly discerning, fine Valcona leather is also available. The instrument panel is upholstered in leatherette with decorative carbon inlays.

