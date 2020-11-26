Audi e-tron EV gets faster charging and more

Audi is making a number of upgrades to its 2021 Audi e-tron electric h vehicle, this includes a new faster charging of up to 22kW for the e=tron 55 and e-tron Sportback models, via an additional on board charger.

This is basically double the 11kW charging and it is also comes to the e-tron 50 and e-tron S models next year.

The new charging system connect, which Audi offers for home garages, is also designed for a charging capacity of up to 22 kW. It is designed for use at household outlets and can thus also be used when away from home. Using a suitable domestic installation, the e-tron 55 models can be fully charged in just under five hours. The charging system connect comprises an operating unit with a 5-inch touch display and a wall mount. Its Wi-Fi internet connection enables both control via the myAudi app and function updates. Audi recommends a three-phase, 400-volt outlet for optimal use of the charging system connect. If desired, an electrician referred by the local Audi dealer will check the power supply and install the suitable technology as needed.

Source Audi

