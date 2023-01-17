Audi delivers 100,000 EVs in 2022

Audi has announced that it delivered more than 100,000 EVs in 2022. The company revealed that deliveries of its electric vehicles were up 44 percent on the previous year.

The luxury car maker delivered a total of 1.61 million cars in 2022, they had a high demand for their e-Tron GT Quattro and Q4 e-Tron models.

In 2022, Audi was once again able to significantly increase deliveries of all-electric cars: with an increase of around 44 percent, the brand systematically continued its electrification strategy, thereby maintaining its course in a year characterized by global crises. In total, Audi sold over 1.61 million vehicles last year, which was close to the previous year’s level despite prolonged supply bottlenecks and major challenges in the logistics chain. Audi beat 2021’s results in Europe, Germany, and more core markets.

“The strong numbers for the all-electric models show us that our clear focus on electric mobility is the right path,” says Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG. Overall, Audi delivered 118,196 electric models to customers last year, which is 44.3 percent more than in 2021.

“In a challenging and dynamic environment, our global team once again proved its resilience in 2022,” says Hildegard Wortmann. “Thanks to extraordinary team spirit, operational excellence and effective sales control, we were able to close out the business year successfully.”

