Audi A6 50 TFSI e plug-in hybrid unveiled

Audi has added a new plug in hybrid model to its A6 range with the launch of the Audi A6 50 TFSI e plug-in hybrid.

The new Audi A6 50 TFSI e comes with a 2.0 litre TFSI petrol engine and a 105W electric motor which gives the car 299 PS (295 horsepower).

“Audi has a long and distinguished history in the executive class, but what is less well known is that we also developed our first petrol-electric hybrid car for this segment over thirty years ago,” says Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “We’re bringing to bear the three decades of formative experience in hybrid production that began with that Audi duo model back in 1989 in this latest, state-of-the-art TFSI e model. In the UK, we have also combined the impressive efficiency which secures the TFSI e a very competitive taxation position of as little as 10% BIK for company car drivers and no VED in the first year with the kind of exceptional specification offer our customers have come to expect from us, particularly in the Vorsprung version.”

The car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 152 miles per hour. It has an all electric range of 34 miles and an all electric top speed of 84 miles per hour.

You can find out more details about the new Audi A6 50 TFSI e over at Audi at the link below, prices will start at £52,790.

Source Audi

