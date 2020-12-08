Audi A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e hybrid unveiled

Audi has added a new hybrid to its line up with the launch of the new Audi A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e and the cart comes with 245 PS and 400 Nm of torque.

The new Audi A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e comes with a 1.4 litre petrol engine and an electric drive system with a combined 245 PS.

In “Auto Hybrid” mode, which is the main operating mode, the combustion engine and the electric motor divide the work intelligently. Depending on the situation and the driver’s preference, the car can coast, recuperate – in overrun mode and while braking – or boost together with the electric motor and TFSI.

When the driver selects the “Battery hold” or “Battery charge” modes, the hybrid management maintains the state of charge of the battery at a constant level or increases it in a targeted manner. Drivers can prioritize electric drive with the EV button. The driver controls further functions via the central MMI display, the six-speed S tronic, or the Audi drive select dynamic handling system. Special displays inform the driver about the drive’s activity: For example, the digital instrument cluster displays, the engine output, the drive mode, the battery’s state of charge, and the range. The MMI display also provides visualizations of the energy flows.

You can find out more details about the new Audi A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e over at Audi at the link below, the car will retail for €40,395 in Germany.

Source Audi

