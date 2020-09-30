Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e plug in hybrid unveiled

Audi has added another new plugin in hybrid to its range with the launch of the Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e.

The new Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e comes with an all electric range of up to 48.5 miles and it features 204 PS.

With the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 1.5–1.4 (156.8–168.0 US mpg); combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km*: 13.8–13.0; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 34–30 (54.7–48.3 g/mi)), Audi is continuing its electrification offensive. The plug-in hybrid models from the A6, A7, A8, Q5, and Q7 product lines have already been introduced on the markets. Now, the compact models are following suit. The Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e, which took up the concept of its successful predecessor, the A3 Sportback e-tron, and further optimized it, will kick things off. A more powerful variant that emphasizes the sporty accents will follow shortly after.

Source Audi

