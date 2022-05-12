Audi 2023 models get new colors

Audi has announced that it is launching a range of new colors for its 2023 models, this includes a range of matt finishes for some models.

Audi will offer exclusive paint options for a range of models including the Q2, A3, Q3, A4, A5, Q5, A6, A7, Q7, Q8 and TT models.

The Audi range in the UK is already a model of modernity on every level, from interior and exterior design to powertrain capability and in-car technology, so we’re undoubtedly in a fortunate position as we transition into the 2023 Model Year,“ said Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “Our low-key update programme, therefore, majors on further refining elements of specific ranges as well as maximising the visual appeal our model lines are renowned for.”

For even greater impact, the Audi Exclusive programme also includes stunning matt finishes, which were previously reserved for the uppermost tier of Audi Sport models, but are now also available to add appropriate visual drama to RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback, TT RS Coupé and TT RS Roadster models. Choices include Floret silver matt and Daytona grey matt and the particularly spectacular Python yellow matt for TT RS and Dew Silver for RS Q3.

