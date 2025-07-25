tvOS 26 Beta 4: First Look at All the New Features

Apple has officially released tvOS 26 Beta 4, bringing a range of updates designed to refine the user experience. While this update does not introduce innovative features, it focuses on improving the interface, enhancing functionality, and ensuring seamless compatibility with popular streaming apps. These changes reflect Apple’s commitment to delivering a polished and reliable platform. Below is a detailed exploration of the most significant updates and their practical implications. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us more details about the new tvOS beta.

What’s New in Build Number 23J5316G?

The tvOS 26 Beta 4 is identified by build number 23J5316G, signaling the latest iteration in Apple’s beta cycle. This release emphasizes incremental improvements rather than introducing entirely new features. Apple’s approach prioritizes stability and polish, making sure a smoother experience for users and developers alike. For beta testers, this build serves as a preview of the final release, offering insights into the direction Apple is taking with tvOS.

Key highlights of this build include enhanced performance, subtle interface refinements, and improved compatibility with third-party apps. These updates, while understated, contribute to a more cohesive and reliable platform.

Enhanced Visual Experience

Apple has introduced several visual refinements in tvOS 26 Beta 4, focusing on creating a more immersive and modern interface. These updates enhance the aesthetic appeal of the platform while maintaining its intuitive design. Notable changes include:

Liquid Glass Display Theme: A translucent and reflective design applied to Apple apps creates a sleek and immersive visual experience, blending seamlessly with the platform’s overall aesthetic.

This effect has been enhanced in areas such as the library shelf and top shelf, adding a polished and contemporary touch to the interface. Control Center Updates: Adjustments to icon sizes and placements make the control center less intrusive, improving navigation and usability for a more streamlined experience.

These updates may appear minor at first glance, but they collectively contribute to a more cohesive and visually appealing interface, making sure that users enjoy a smoother and more engaging experience.

Screen Saver Customization

Apple TV’s dynamic screen savers have long been a popular feature, and this update introduces additional customization options. While the categories, such as cityscapes and underwater views, remain unnamed, users now have greater control over which screen savers are displayed. This added flexibility allows you to personalize your viewing experience, tailoring it to your preferences.

Although these changes are subtle, they reflect Apple’s attention to user feedback and its commitment to providing a more customizable platform. Whether you prefer serene landscapes or vibrant cityscapes, the ability to hide or display specific screen savers ensures a more tailored experience.

Improved Audio Indicator Animation

Another notable refinement in tvOS 26 Beta 4 is the improvement of audio indicator animations during playback. These animations now offer smoother and more intuitive visual cues, enhancing the overall user experience. While this update may seem minor, it underscores Apple’s focus on attention to detail, making sure that even the smallest elements contribute to a cohesive and enjoyable platform.

These refined animations align with Apple’s broader goal of creating a seamless and intuitive interface, where every interaction feels natural and responsive.

Better Compatibility with Streaming Apps

Compatibility with third-party streaming apps has been a key focus of this update. Some users initially reported issues with popular apps like Netflix and YouTube after installing the beta. However, these problems have largely been resolved, making sure a seamless streaming experience for most users.

This improvement highlights Apple’s commitment to maintaining strong relationships with third-party developers and making sure that tvOS remains a reliable platform for streaming. By addressing compatibility issues promptly, Apple reinforces its dedication to delivering a platform that meets the needs of its diverse user base.

What’s Next in the Beta Cycle?

The release of tvOS 26 Beta 4 marks a significant step in Apple’s beta cycle. Following the recent tvOS 18.6 Release Candidate, Apple is expected to accelerate its beta schedule, potentially shifting to weekly developer beta releases. Public beta versions of tvOS 26 and other Apple operating systems are also anticipated in the near future, allowing a broader audience to explore these updates.

As the beta cycle progresses, Apple will likely continue to refine and enhance tvOS, incorporating feedback from developers and beta testers. These ongoing improvements ensure that the final release will deliver a polished and reliable platform.

Refining the Future of tvOS

The tvOS 26 Beta 4 update exemplifies Apple’s dedication to incremental improvements that enhance the overall user experience. With visual refinements, minor functionality updates, and improved app compatibility, this release delivers a platform that feels both polished and reliable. While it does not introduce major new features, it lays the groundwork for future updates, setting the stage for continued innovation.

As Apple continues to fine-tune tvOS, users can look forward to further enhancements in the weeks ahead. Whether you’re a developer, beta tester, or everyday user, these updates reflect Apple’s commitment to delivering a platform that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations.

