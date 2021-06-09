ATONCE portable coffee grinder and coffee maker in one $99

ATONCE is a new compact coffee grinder and coffeemaker allowing you to experience your favorite brew wherever you may be, at any time. The palm size portable five in one coffeemaker has launched via Kickstarter this week and already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 39 days remaining.

The award-winning design of the coffeemaker consists of easily washable parts and removes the need for a kettle, grinder, vacuum, filter or scales and its integrated battery provides enough power to brew 18 cups of coffee on a single charge. Once flat the 1600mAh battery can be charged in just two hours.



Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ATONCE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the ATONCE coffee machine project watch the promotional video below.

“Unlike other coffee grinders or makers, ATONCE is an exceptional all-in-one coffee brewing system that provides fresh coffee at the push of a button to fuel your days and nights. No extra steps or complicated setup: start, grind, filter, brew and enjoy the fresh aroma and out-of-this-world taste in less than 5 minutes anytime, anywhere! 700g only – ATONCE is unmatchably lightweight, space-saving and super portable. You can take it with you in your pocket or just put it into your backpack with ease. No matter if you’re at home, working, camping, traveling, long-distance driving, anything!”

“ATONCE never settles when it comes to power and speed. Traditional coffee grinders or bulky coffee machines canâ€™t meet your needs all at once. Thatâ€™s why ATONCE is here for your caffeine-fueled daily desires with next-level portability, all-in-one structure and strength. With solid ceramic conical burrs, high strength stainless-steel shaft and twin ball bearing structure, ATONCE ensures every grind is uniform, steady and smooth, maintaining the original and natural flavor of your coffee!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the coffee machine, jump over to the official ATONCE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals