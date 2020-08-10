Axiomtek eBOX626-311-FL fanless embedded Atom mini PC

The Axiomtek eBOX626-311-FL Atom mini PC will be officially launching in September 2020 and has this week been unveiled offering a fanless embedded system powered by the Intel Atom processor x5-E3940. Designed to operate reliably in industrial environments, thanks to its IP40-rated enclosure, extended -40°C to +60°C support, and 3 Grms vibration resistance. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Axiomtek, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The eBOX626-311-FL is a highly-integrated platform with high performance, abundant I/O connectivity and high reliability. The fanless embedded box PC has a wide voltage input and supports an 11 ms interruption to prevent an unexpected power outage. The wide temperature settings and 3Grms vibration resistance along with IP40-rated rugged aluminium extrusion and steel case makes it solid and durable in harsh environments,” said Annie Fu, product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek.”

Features and specifications of the Axiomtek eBOX626-311-FL mini PC include :

– Intel Atom processor x5-E3940 (code name: Apollo Lake)

– One 204-pin DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8 GB of memory

– Supports two GbE LAN, three COM and six USB ports

– Supports one 2.5″ SATA drive bay and mSATA

– Supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 1.2

– Two PCI Express Mini Card slots and one SIM card slot

– Wide operating temperature range from -40 to 60°C

– Supports AMS.AXView intelligent remote device monitoring software for IIoT

“The eBOX626-311-FL provides intelligent remote manageability features with support for Axiomtek’s exclusive AMS.AXView software. The Intel Atom-based system supports Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems. Its flexible mounting options include VESA mount, wall mount and DIN-rail mount. Moreover, the eBOX626-311-FL supports a wide range 9 V to 36 V DC power input with over-voltage protection (OVP), under-voltage protection (UVP) and short current protection (SCP) to avoid a fatal accident or an event.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals