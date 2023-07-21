Atlas Fallen gameplay and combat demo trailer

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 Interactive, its studio, have released a thrilling Combat Trailer for their latest offering, Atlas Fallen, a riveting fantasy action-RPG that thrusts players into high-intensity battles against mythological adversaries. The game, set to release on August 10, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with pre-orders currently available across all platforms. The five-minute Combat Trailer provides an intense look at the action-packed gameplay that Atlas Fallen offers.

Atlas Fallen transports players to a post-apocalyptic world blanketed in sands. Players are empowered with a mystical Gauntlet, bestowing divine abilities necessary to confront and defeat a despotic deity. The landscape is an ally, the shifting sands can be manipulated and forged into three formidable weapons, creating an unpredictable battlefield. The gameplay encourages velocity and nimbleness, as players dart through the air exhibiting awe-inspiring agility.

A unique aspect of Atlas Fallen is the dual-weapon system, which allows players to choose two relentless weapons for combat. This dual-wielding adds depth to the combat strategy, providing an opportunity to weave the deadliest combinations seamlessly between the chosen armaments. Moreover, as players build Momentum in the game, their weapons grow in size, reflecting the burgeoning, uncontainable power of the Gauntlet.

Atlas Fallen gameplay

Check out the mechanics and layered combat system of Atlas Fallen in the latest trailer below that tempts players to immerse themselves in a fantasy world where their agility, strategy, and ability to harness the environment are the keys to their survival.

“The 151 Essence Stones that can be found in the world of Atlas grant you a wide range of extra effects and abilities. Whether you prefer to play aggressively or prefer to use shields, debuffs and healing, combine Essence Stones how you like to create your own approach to combat.”

“These tools allow you to take on intense fights against a wide bestiary of Wraiths. Adapt and play wisely against each opponent. Extend the combat possibilities even further as a friend joins you thanks to the game’s online 2-player coop mode. You can play the full story campaign together, finding the most incredible synergies to defeat your enemies with ever more impressive style.”

Source : Steam



