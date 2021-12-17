ASUSTEAM mini PC supports 4K Ultra HD playback at 60fps

A new mini PC has been created measuring just 60 x 60 x 50 mm and weighing only 130g in the form of the ASUSTEAM. An ultra small mini PC perfect for home or office thanks to its support for 4K Ultra HD playback at 60 frames per second. Powered by an Intel Gemini Lake J4125 CPU with a boost of up to 2.3GHz supported by Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU featuring 4 compute units.

Equipped with a fanless cooling system consisting of 3 copper tubes and 2 fans the mini PC can be used almost anywhere thanks to its silent running and cooling system that is capable of dissipating heat from its 35W power consumption of the CPU in low speed, low noise and high air volume. Under 100% load, the CPU temperature can be constantly kept at 61°C say its creators enabling you to enjoy light gaming, video editing and more.

ASUSTEAM mini PC specifications

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $202 or £150 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 59% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SPLD has two video output interfaces — HDMI 2.0 (4M cache, up to 2.70 GHz), and USB type-C — to efficiently drive two independent 4K 60Hz displays. It can even support more than three displays with extra adapters (not included). The HDMI 2.0 output also works with 120Hz display, turning SPLD into an excellent alternative embedded PC for POS, digital signage, kiosks, and surveillance monitoring.”

With the assumption that the ASUSTEAM crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the ASUSTEAM mini PC project play the promotional video below.

“If you’re editing video, you will love it that the smooth operation of the machine can maximize your creativity. In the office, the SPLD is your right-hand assistant, handling meetings easily with an HD webcam, Bluetooth 5.2 headset and all the unique backgrounds or filters you desire. The multiple 4K displays will keep all your spreadsheets, code, or other information just a glance away. Mini in size, powerful in performance. The Pantera, empowered by the highly-efficient quad-core Intel® Gemini Lake J4125 chip, can act as an incomparable multi-task business PC. Presentations, documents processing and web browsing, can be done with perfect ease on the SPLD. Video is processed by the Intel UHD graphics, which outputs a maximum of 60 frames per second of 4K video.”

“The extended 4-digit display type-C port with complete functions can display simultaneously and asynchronously to meet the special requirements, such as stock trading, e-commerce sales and other work environments. GTR5 has two M.2 2280 SSD slots, one of the M.2 SSD card slots is PCIe 3.0 4X bus, supports Nvme SSD protocol, and can reach a speed of up to 2GB/S. The other M.2 SSD card slot is SATA3, The maximum speed can reach 500M/S. It’s flexible to select any of the SSD slot, and each SSD slot supports up to 2TB expansion.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the mini PC, jump over to the official ASUSTEAM crowd funding campaign page by visting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

