ASUS WiFi 6 ZenWiFi AX Mini (XD4) mesh router

ASUS has this week launched their affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh router allowing you to expand coverage of your home wireless network with ease. The SUS ZenWiFi AX Mini (XD4) system is now available to purchase priced at $300 and offers the following data rates :

802.11a : 6,9,12,18,24,36,48,54 Mbps

802.11b : 1, 2, 5.5, 11 Mbps

802.11g : 6,9,12,18,24,36,48,54 Mbps

802.11n : up to 300 Mbps

802.11ac : up to 867 Mbps

802.11ax (2.4GHz) : up to 574 Mbps

802.11ax (5GHz) : up to 1201 Mbps

“The ZenWiFi AX Mini system consists of one ASUS AX1800 WiFi 6 router and two extending node, featuring unique technologies that give you superfast, reliable and secure WiFi connections — inside or outside your home! ZenWiFi AX Mini puts your WiFi into top gear! With a total bandwidth of up to of 1800 Mbps, it’s up to 1.4X faster than WiFi 5 routers.”

For more information and full specifications as well as purchasing options jump over to the official ASUS website by following the link below.

Source : Asus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals