Asus Zenfone 10 to be unveiled 29th of June

Asus has announced that it will be unveiling a new smartphone on the 29th of June 2023, the Asus Zenfone 10, and the handset is expected to come with the latest hardware and features.

The new Asus Zenfone 10 smartphone will be made official at a press event on the 29th of June and the event will take place at 21:00 CST, the handset will include a new camera system and more.

Zenfone 10 redefines expectations for compact smartphones, combining cutting-edge technology with a sleek and modern design. Inside its svelte form factor is a powerhouse, driven by the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, delivering blazing-fast performance and true gaming capabilities. Whether it’s multitasking or capturing the moment with stunning shots, Zenfone 10 rises to every challenge, providing users with a seamless and immersive experience.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by Zenfone 10’s enhanced camera system, which incorporates technology to ensure that users can capture stunning photos and videos in any setting. Whether it’s low-light photography, or professional-grade portraits, Zenfone 10’s camera system delivers exceptional results, all in the palm of a hand.

We are looking forward to finding out some more information about the new Asus Zenfone 10 smartphone, as soon as we get some specifications on the handset and also some photos of the device, we will let you know.

Source Asus



