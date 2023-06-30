Asus Zenfone 10 smartphone unveiled

Asus has unveiled its latest Android smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 10, and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, and it will feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The new Asus Zenfone 10 is equipped with a 5.92-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and 50 megapixel main camera

It’s designed for effortless one-handed operation, is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, and includes high-performance LPDDR5X 8533 Mbps RAM and USF 4.0 ROM technology, so users now don’t need to compromise when choosing a phone that fits in the palm of their hand. And with its Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features, Zenfone 10 offers true mobile gaming capabilities and smooth multitasking to rise to every challenge.

The advanced 144Hz AMOLED display on Zenfone 10 offers incredible Delta E <1 color accuracy and ultra-smooth scrolling, along with wide 151.9% sRGB and cinema-grade 112% DCI-P3 color gamuts for ultravivid colors in any conditions. Collaboration with leading visual-processing company Pixelworks takes the excellent visuals even further with world-beating color accuracy.

Zenfone 10 is seriously stylish too, with three new cosmos-inspired colors — Aurora Green, Eclipse Red and Comet White — joining the ever-popular Starry Blue and Midnight Black.

Here are the specifications:

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2, Octa-Core, 3.2GHz

GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ 740

UI Android™ 13 with new Zen UI

Display 5.92″ 20.4:9 (2400 x 1080) 144 Hz (only available in games) 800 nits outdoor readable brightness 1,100 nits peak brightness Avg Delta-E < 1

Dimensions 68.1 x 146.5 x 9.4 mm

Weight 172 g

Battery 4,300 mAh (typical)、Wired 30 W HyperCharge、Wireless 15 W Qi-certified charging

Memory Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage Up to 512 GB UFS4.0 ROM

Sensors Accelerator, E-Compass, Proximity, Ambient light sensor, Side fingerprint sensor, Gyro (Support ARCore), Hall Sensor

Wireless Technology Integrated 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi 7: 802.11 be/ax/ac/b/g/n, (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 6 GHz), 2×2 MIMO, 2 Antenna, WiFi-Direct Bluetooth® 5.3 (Bluetooth Profile: HFP + A2DP + AVRCP + HID + PAN + OPP Additional Bluetooth audio codec: LDAC + aptX + aptX HD + aptX Adaptive+AAC)

GPS GNSS support GPS (L1/L5), Glonass (L1), Galileo (E1/E5a), BeiDou (B1/B2a), QZSS (L1/L5) and NavIC (L5).

I/O Ports USB 2.0 Type-C®, supports QC4.0/PD 3.0 Charging3.5 mm Audio Jack – Head phone

Camera Front Cam: 32 MP, RGBW, pixel binning technology. Rear Cam: 50 MP (Main camera Sony® IMX766) 13 MP (120° ultrawide-angle lens)

Voice Wakeup Yes

Speaker Receiver (as top speaker) 10 x 12 5-magnet Speaker 11 x 15 External Smart Amplifier x 2

Splash, Water, and Dust

Resistant IP65 / IP68

NFC Supported

Color Aurora Green, Midnight Black, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Starry Blue

You can find out more details about the new Asus Zenfone 10 over at Asus at the link below, it will be available to pre-order from today until the 31st of July in the UK.

Source Asus



