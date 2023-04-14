Geeky Gadgets

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate gets reviewed (Video)

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

The new Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the Asus ROG Phone 7 were made official recently and now we get to find out more details about the handsets. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Ultimate model.

The new ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with some impressive specifications, this includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage, the handset also comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels. Let us find out more details about the device.

As we can see from the video the handset looks impressive, it also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging, plus a range of cameras that include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera for video calls and taking selfies.

The model featured in the video is the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and this handset costs €1,399, there is also the standard Asus ROG Phone 7 model which starts at €999, you can find out more information over at the Asus website.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

