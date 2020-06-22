ASUS ProArt 32-inch UHD display unveiled with Off-Axis Contrast Optimization (OCO) technology

ASUS has introduced a new professional 32-inch 4K HDR monitor designed specifically for discerning content creators such as videographers, cinematographers and colourists. The ASUS ProArt PA32UCX-PK 4K monitor incorporates the leading technology of mini LED backlight, which is packed in physically half smaller LEDs than the conventional in more densely to increases the granularity of brightness control.

“When multiple content creators work together on the same screen, it is necessary that everyone sees the same color and contrast level. With new Off-Axis Contrast Optimization (OCO) technology that reduces halo effects when viewing the screen from a wide angle, ProArt PA32UCX-PK features ensures on-screen content is displayed accurately to all viewers.”

“ProArt PA32UCX-PK features a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and mini-LED backlighting, enabling 1,152 zones of local dimming control and support for multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision™, HLG and HDR-10. With true 10-bit color and quantum dot technology, support for the DCI-P3, Rec. 709, Rec. 2020 and Adobe RGB color spaces, together with a rich selection of connectivity, ProArt PA32UCX-PK delivers an exceptional image that takes the viewing experience to the next level.”

– 32-inch 4K HDR display for professionals features 1,152-zone mini-LED backlight with 1,200 cd/m2 peak brightness

– ASUS Off-Axis Contrast Optimization technology reduces halo effects by 80% and provides a 7X contrast-ratio enhancement for dark parts of the image when viewing the screen from an angle

– True 10 bit color with Quantum-dot technology provides 89% Rec. 2020, 99.5% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color space for exceptional color fidelity

– Support multiple HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR-10, HLG) presents lifelike experience and flexibility

– World-leading delta-E (∆E) <1 color difference value for the sRGB and Adobe RGB color spaces and ASUS ProArt Hardware Calibration technology for color-accuracy optimization, uniformity and color profile write-back

– Thunderbolt™ 3 USB-C supports data transfers at up to 40 Gbps, and Power Delivery provides up to 60W of power to external devices

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

