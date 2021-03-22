Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition unveiled

Aston Martin has launched a new special edition version of the Vantage, the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition.

The car maker has said that this is the most track focused Vantage that they have produced to date and it is based on the Official Safety Car of Formula 1.

The car is powered by a 4.0 litre twin turbo engine that produces 535 PS and 685 Nm of torque, it also comes with an 8 speed automatic transmission.

The Vantage F1® Edition expresses its intensified performance with limited, yet distinctive colour palettes and trim options, including one that celebrates Aston Martin’s return to Formula 1® with an Aston Martin Racing Green colour scheme, mimicking that of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM Team car, as well as the Official Safety Car of Formula 1®. Exterior paint colours are available in both a Satin or Gloss finish, and other colour options include Jet Black and Lunar White, all of which are complimented by a Solid Matte Dark Grey racing graphic. Inside the Vantage F1® Edition features new Obsidian Black Leather and Phantom Grey Alcantara upholstery and trim, with a choice of Lime Green, Obsidian Black, Wolf Grey or Spicy Red contrast stripe and stitching.

You can find out more information about the new Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition over at Aston Martin at the link below. The first de;liveries will be made to customers in May 2021.

Source Aston Martin

