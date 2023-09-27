Aston Martin Valhalla supercar being developed with F1 team

Aston Martin has revealed that their F1 team is helping them with the development of the new Aston Martin Valhalla supercar and that the company is using a range of F1 technology, experience, and methodology in the development of the car.

The new Aston Martin Valhalla supercar will be limited to just 999 cars worldwide and it will go into production in 2024, the car has been in development for some time.

Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of Aston Martin said: “Aston Martin’s vision is to build a range of exceptional, class-leading driver focused cars, crucial in the expansion of our core product line-up. As such our first series production mid-engine supercar will be transformational for this ultra-luxury performance brand as well as for the mid-engine segment. Valhalla represents Aston Martin’s first joint development integration between our road car engineers and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® team’s F1® engineering capabilities through Aston Martin Performance Technologies and demonstrates Aston Martin’s breadth of capabilities with the technical support and expertise of Formula 1®.”

The technical crossover between Aston Martin and its eponymous Formula 1® team, which currently sits in fourth place in the FIA Formula One World Constructors’ ChampionshipTM, is facilitated by the consulting arm of the team, Aston Martin Performance Technologies (AMPT). AMPT is directly assisting Aston Martin’s performance engineering team in three key areas of development – dynamics, aerodynamics and materials.

Claudio Santoni, Aston Martin Performance Technologies Engineering Director, said: “It is a great advantage for a car manufacturer to have access to the unique skills and knowledge of a Formula 1® team. F1® engineers are constantly pushing the boundaries in the pursuit of performance and have developed rapid problem-solving tools. With this knowledge ‘in house’ we can seamlessly bring F1® expertise to road car development.”

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin Valhalla supercar over at Aston Martin’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing more details about the car when it launches.

Source Aston Martin



