Aston Martin Valhalla hybrid supercar comes with 950PS

We first heard about the Aston Martin Valhalla back in 2019 when it was a concept car and now the production version of the car is launching.

Aston have revealed that the Valhalla is a hybrid supercar which comes with a total of 950 PS (937 horsepower). The car comes with a V8 engine that produces 750 PS and two electric motors that produces 200 PS giving a total of 950 PS.

Aston Martin’s Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll said: “Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, Valhalla is a truly transformational moment for this ultra-luxury brand. The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver focused cars, a crucial next stage in the expansion of our product line-up. It also seemed fitting to unveil this stunning track biased supercar at the home of motorsport and the home of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM Team and marks Aston Martin’s return to the British Grand Prix for the first time in over 60 years, a true milestone.”





Built with chassis, aerodynamic and electronics expertise forged in Formula One®, and a cutting-edge hybrid powertrain technology at its heart, Valhalla is a formidable technological showcase. Yet far from engineering the driver out of the loop, Valhalla’s sole focus is immersing them in a new kind of supercar driving experience. One which brings unprecedented excitement, enjoyment, and driver engagement to the top of the supercar sector.

