Supercar maker Aston Martin has designed a luxury home in Japan, it was created in partnership with real estate company VIBROA.

This is the first luxury home in Asia that has been ‘Designed by Aston Martin’, and it comes with an automotive gallery to display your Aston Martin car collection.

The collaboration between the ultra-luxury British performance brand and Japanese concierge leader VIBROA commences with the design and construction of № 001 Minami Aoyama, a stunning private home in the highly desirable Omotesando area of Minami Aoyama, renowned as one of Tokyo’s foremost architectural and style centres.

Impressions of the home, which features an automotive gallery, wine cellar, home cinema, gym, and private spa, have been unveiled, with Aston Martin’s design principles reflected throughout the property. Working with a local architect, the exterior design of the home is led by Aston Martin’s acclaimed designers, who are also responsible for the interior styling of the property and carefully selected furniture.

The four-storey home, complete with roof terrace and stunning views of Tokyo, is already sold to a private buyer and is scheduled for completion in November 2023. It is Aston Martin’s first real estate design collaboration in Asia, and follows successful projects in the United States, including the Sylvan Rock private residential estate and exclusive Aston Martin Residences in Miami, which are now 97% sold out ahead of the luxury waterfront tower’s scheduled opening in summer 2023.

You can find out more details about the Aston martin luxury home in Japan over at the company’s website at the link below. The home is expected to be completed by November next year.

Source Aston Martin





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals