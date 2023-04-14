Aston Martin DBS 770 Volante unveiled

Aston Martin has unveiled its latest supercar, the Aston Martin DBS 770 Volante, this is a convertible version of the Aston Martin DBS 770. The new DBS 770 Volante comes with 770 PS or 759 horsepower.

There will be a total of 199 units of the Volante built and each one will cost £337,00, Aston Martin is also extending the 770 Coupe built numbers to 300 and these models cost £314,000.

The car features a 5.2 litre engine that produces 759 horsepower and it comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds for the Volante and 3.2 seconds for the coupe, both cars have a top speed of 211 miles per hour.

DBS 770 Ultimate Volante is the most powerful DBS in our history, and includes a comprehensive suite of enhancements to the transmission, steering, suspension, and underbody structure. It produces a spectacular level of performance and delivers one of the greatest sensory experiences when driving an open-top Super GT.

Swollen with speed. Chiselled with elegance. Taut with muscle in every wind-scything millimetre. Uncaging 770PS of unsquandered power onto the road. Forcing ferocity skywards through its retractable roof. Engine revs roaring into the sky as you kiss it goodbye. DBS 770 Ultimate Volante delivers a heartfelt and raw driving experience bringing these three-storied initials to ultimate ferocity

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin DBS 770 Volante and also the coupe model, the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate over at Aston Martin at the link below.

Source Aston Martin, Autocar





