Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and more featured in This Week On Xbox

Over the weekend a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox series has been released by Major Nelson providing details about the new games coming to the Xbox platform in the next few months. This week’s episode recaps on major announcements from Ubisoft Forward, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Far Cry 6. As well as more about the highly anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator release date, and game updates out this week on Xbox.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an upcoming action role-playing game set in an open world offering players an action-adventure game, structured around several main story quests and numerous optional side missions. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major installment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin’s Creed series, and a successor to the 2018 game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be released on November 17th, 2020.

“In 873 AD, war and overcrowding in Norway prompts Eivor to lead their clan of Vikings to settle new lands in Anglo-Saxon England, as part of the Viking expansion across Europe. The clan, and other Vikings that form the Great Heathen Army, comes into conflict with the kingdoms of Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, and Mercia over the next several years. Eivor’s clan will face forces led by the leaders of these kingdoms, including Alfred the Great, the king of Wessex. It is during this time that Eivor meets the Hidden Ones and joins their fight against the Order of the Ancients. Explorable cities include Winchester, London, and York. Parts of Norway will also be included.”

