Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay and release date

Ubisoft has released the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming new game Assassin’s Creed Mirage set to release on October 12 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and will also be available to play on PlayStation and PC. Returning to the franchise’s stealth roots, Mirage takes place during the ninth century in Baghdad’s Golden Age. During which players will assume the role of Basim, a young street thief who evolves into a master Hidden One, eventually becoming the character seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The game focuses on stealth, player choice, and parkour, as demonstrated in the recently unveiled gameplay trailer which you can check out below. It reintroduces familiar elements like throwing knives, smoke bombs, and large-scale choose-your-own-path assassination Black Box missions. Assassin’s Creed Mirage introduces new abilities, including Assassin’s Focus, which enables Basim to quickly eliminate groups of guards.

Additionally, pole-vaulting allows for effortless rooftop traversal. The trailer also provides a glimpse of Fuladh, an important ally to Basim and the Hidden Ones in Baghdad. Ubisoft ensures a global experience by offering the option to play the game fully in Arabic, with Basim’s character voiced by acclaimed Jordanian actor Eyad Nassar.

“In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is designed as a shorter experience compared to recent entries in the series, paying homage to the game that started it all. Players can pre-order the game to be among the first to explore grand palaces, traverse sun-kissed rooftops, and execute the iconic leap into conveniently placed piles of hay. Jump over to the official game website by following the link below.

